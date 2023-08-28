POLL-US crude, gasoline stockpiles seen down last week

Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories were seen decreasing last week, while distillate stockpiles were expected to have risen, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.9 million barrels in the week to Aug. 25.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 18 to 433.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel drop.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 8/25/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 8/18/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 8/26/22 CRUDE -2.9 MLN 433.5 MLN -6.1 MLN -3.3 MLN DISTILLATE 0.1 MLN 116.7 MLN 0.9 MLN 0.1 MLN GASOLINE -1.4 MLN 217.6 MLN 1.5 MLN -1.2 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.1 PCT PT 94.5% -0.2 PCT PT -1.1 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 11 BCF TO 36 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.4 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 100,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.1 percentage point higher from 94.5% of total capacity for the week ended Aug. 18, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Confluence -3.0 -1.0 -1.5 0.5 DTN -2.8 1.6 -1.2 -0.3 Excel Futures -1.4 1.2 1.6 -0.3 Price Futures Group -4.0 -3.0 -2.0 0.5

