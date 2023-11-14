POLL-US crude, gasoline inventories seen up last week, distillate likely fell

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate inventories were seen dropping, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories were up by about 1.8 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10.

U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen in the week to Nov. 3, a separate Reuters poll showed last week.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 11/10/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 10/27/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 11/11/22 CRUDE 1.8 MLN 421.9 MLN 0.8 MLN -5.4 MLN DISTILLATE -1.2 MLN 111.3 MLN -0.8 MLN 1.1 MLN GASOLINE 0.6 MLN 223.5 MLN 0.1 MLN 2.2 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.6 PCT PT 85.4% -0.2 PCT PT 0.8 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST +22 BCF TO +44 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were up by about 600,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 1.2 million barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to increase 0.6 percentage point in the week to Nov. 10, the poll found. Refineries utilized 85.4% of their total capacity in the week to Oct. 27. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital 1.7 -1.1 1.9 0.6 Commodity Research Group 2.5 2.5 -1.0 2.0 Confluence 2.0 -2.0 1.5 1.0 DTN 1.8 -0.5 2.2 0.6 Excel Futures 1.8 -1.1 0.8 -- LSEG 3.4 -1.3 -0.5 0.2 Price Futures Group -2.0 -2.0 -2.0 0.0 Ritterbusch Associates 1.0 -1.5 1.0 0.5 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

