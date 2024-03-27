News & Insights

POLL-US crude, gasoline inventories seen falling again, distillate builds last week

March 27, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Daksh Grover for Reuters ->

Repeats Tuesday's poll ahead of EIA data, no changes

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely fell again last week, while distillate inventories were expected to increase, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated that crude inventories on average fell by about 1.3 million barrels in the week to March 22, which would be a third consecutive weekly drawdown.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell for the second week in a row, dropping by 2 million barrels to 445 million barrels in the week ended March 15, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 13,000-barrel rise.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED

03/22/24

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

03/15/24

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 03/24/23

CRUDE

-1.3 MLN

445 MLN

-2 MLN

-7.5 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.5 MLN

118.5 MLN

0.6 MLN

0.3 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.7 MLN

230.8 MLN

-3.3 MLN

-2.9 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

1.0 PCT PT

87.8%

1.0 PCT PT

1.7 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

-32 BCF TO -24 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by 1.7 million barrels last week, which would be a drawdown for an eighth week in a row.

Distillate inventories USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to increase by about 500,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was estimated to increase by 0.9 percentage point from 87.8% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

1.8

-0.9

-1.7

0.8

Confluence

-1.0

1.0

-2.0

-0.5

DTN

-1.4

1.2

-1.8

1.2

Excel Futures

-2.3

-1.1

-2.7

1.2

LSEG

-1.7

0.5

-1.1

0.9

Ritterbusch Associates

-1.0

-0.5

-0.9

0.9

(Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

