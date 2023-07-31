POLL-US crude, gasoline inventories seen down last week

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have declined last week, while distillate inventories likely increased, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 900,000 barrels in the week to July 28.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 600,000 barrels in the week to July 21 to 456.8 million barrels, the EIA said, much less than analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/28/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 7/21/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/29/22 CRUDE -0.9 MLN 456.8 MLN -0.6 MLN 4.5 MLN DISTILLATE 0.8 MLN 117.9 MLN -0.2 MLN -2.4 MLN GASOLINE -1.4 MLN 217.6 MLN -0.8 MLN 0.2 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.1 PCT PT 93.4% 0.9 PCT PT -1.2 PCT PTS NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 27 BCF TO 17 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.4 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 800,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.1 percentage point higher from 93.4% of total capacity for the week ended July 21, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Commodity Research Group -2.500 0.700 -1.600 -0.6 Confluence 1.000 1.000 -1.500 0.5 DTN -1.200 0.750 -1.000 0.5 Excel Futures 1.937 1.354 1.064 -0.6 Price Futures Group -3.000 -3.000 -3.000 1.0 (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Deepa Babington) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

