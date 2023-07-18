News & Insights

POLL-US crude, gasoline inventories seen down last week

July 18, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories were seen down last week, while distillate stockpiles likely rose, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 2.4 million barrels in the week to July 14.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 5.9 million barrels in the week to July 7 to 458.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 500,000-barrel rise.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/14/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

7/7/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 7/15/22

CRUDE

-2.4 MLN

458.1 MLN

5.9 MLN

-0.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.5 MLN

118.2 MLN

4.8 MLN

-1.3 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.6 MLN

219.5 MLN

0 MLN

3.5 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.0 PCT PT

93.7%

2.6 PCT PTS

-1.2 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

51 BCF TO 41 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were down by about 1.6 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 500,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen unchanged from 93.7% of total capacity for the week ended July 7, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-2.8

1.8

1.5

0.6

Commodity Research Group

-1.9

0.3

-0.2

-0.6

Confluence

-2.5

1.0

-1.5

0.5

Excel Futures

-1.6

-1.2

-2.3

-1.1

Price Futures Group

-3.0

1.0

-2.0

--

Refinitiv

-3.5

1.2

-1.9

-0.1

Ritterbusch Associates

-2.0

-1.2

-2.5

0.3

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

