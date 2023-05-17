News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-US crude, gasoline inventories seen down last week

Credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

May 17, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Ananya Bajpai for Reuters ->

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on May 16, no changes

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were seen declining last week, while distillate inventories were expected to have increased, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 900,000 million barrels in the week to May 12.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3 million barrels in the week to May 5 to 462.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 900,000-barrel drop, due to another release from Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a drop in exports.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 5/12/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

5/5/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 5/13/22

CRUDE

-0.9 MLN

462.6 MLN

3.0 MLN

-3.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

0.1 MLN

106.2 MLN

-4.2 MLN

1.2 MLN

GASOLINE

-1.1 MLN

219.7 MLN

-3.2 MLN

-4.8 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.5 PCT PT

91.0%

0.3 PCT PT

1.8 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

116 BCF TO 104 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.1 million barrels last week, while distillate USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 100,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.5 percentage point higher from 91.0% of total capacity for the week ended May 5, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

-2.2

1.1

-1.2

0.6

Citi Futures

-2.5

-1.5

-2.5

0.5

Confluence

0.5

1.5

-1.0

1.0

DTN

-2.4

1.2

1.5

0.3

Price Futures Group

-2.0

-2.5

-3.0

-1.0

Refinitive

6.1

-1.4

-1.0

0.3

Ritterbusch Associates

1.5

0.9

0.4

0.6

(Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.