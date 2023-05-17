POLL-US crude, gasoline inventories seen down last week

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on May 16, no changes

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were seen declining last week, while distillate inventories were expected to have increased, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 900,000 million barrels in the week to May 12.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 3 million barrels in the week to May 5 to 462.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 900,000-barrel drop, due to another release from Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a drop in exports.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 5/12/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 5/5/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 5/13/22 CRUDE -0.9 MLN 462.6 MLN 3.0 MLN -3.4 MLN DISTILLATE 0.1 MLN 106.2 MLN -4.2 MLN 1.2 MLN GASOLINE -1.1 MLN 219.7 MLN -3.2 MLN -4.8 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.5 PCT PT 91.0% 0.3 PCT PT 1.8 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 116 BCF TO 104 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.1 million barrels last week, while distillate USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 100,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.5 percentage point higher from 91.0% of total capacity for the week ended May 5, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -2.2 1.1 -1.2 0.6 Citi Futures -2.5 -1.5 -2.5 0.5 Confluence 0.5 1.5 -1.0 1.0 DTN -2.4 1.2 1.5 0.3 Price Futures Group -2.0 -2.5 -3.0 -1.0 Refinitive 6.1 -1.4 -1.0 0.3 Ritterbusch Associates 1.5 0.9 0.4 0.6 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

