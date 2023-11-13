POLL-US crude, gasoline inventories likely rose last week, distillate seen down

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

November 13, 2023 — 02:16 pm EST

Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate inventories were forecast to have fallen, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories were up by about 1.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10.

U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen in the week to Nov. 3, a separate Reuters poll showed last week.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 11/10/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

10/27/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 11/11/22

CRUDE

1.4 MLN

421.9 MLN

0.8 MLN

-5.4 MLN

DISTILLATE

-1.8 MLN

111.3 MLN

-0.8 MLN

1.1 MLN

GASOLINE

1.3 MLN

223.5 MLN

0.1 MLN

2.2 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.6 PCT PT

85.4 %

-0.2 PCT PT

0.8 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

22 BCF TO 43 BCF (THREE FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were up by about 1.3 million barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 1.8 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to increase 0.6 percentage point in the week to Nov. 10, the poll found. Refineries utilized 85.4% of their total capacity in the week to Oct. 27.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Confluence

2.0

-2.0

1.5

1.0

DTN

1.8

-0.5

2.2

0.6

Price Futures Group

-2.0

-2.0

-2.0

0.0

Ritterbusch Associates

1.0

-1.5

1.0

0.5

