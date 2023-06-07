News & Insights

POLL-US crude, fuel inventories seen up last week

Credit: REUTERS/LIZ HAMPTON

June 07, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Repeats Tuesday's poll with no changes ahead of release of EIA data

June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and product inventories were seen increasing last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 1 million barrels in the week to June 2.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI rose by 4.5 million barrels in the week to May 26, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 6/2/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

5/26/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 6/3/22

CRUDE

1.0 MLN

459.7 MLN

4.5 MLN

2 MLN

DISTILLATE

1.3 MLN

106.7 MLN

1.0 MLN

2.6 MLN

GASOLINE

0.9 MLN

216.1 MLN

-0.2 MLN

-0.8 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.6 PCT PT

93.1%

1.4 PCT PT

1.6 PCT PT

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

119 BCF TO 100 BCF (FIVE FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECIrose by about 900,000 barrels last week, while distillate USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 1.3 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.6 percentage point higher from 93.1% of total capacity for the week ended May 26, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Again Capital

3.2

2.1

1.7

0.6

Citi Futures

1.5

3.0

2.5

0.5

Commodity Research Group

-1.4

0.6

2.0

0.2

Confluence

1.5

2.0

1.0

0.5

DTN

1.5

1.2

-1.4

0.3

Excel Futures

-1.3

1.2

-1.2

-

Price Futures Group

-3.0

-2.0

-2.0

0.5

Refinitiv

3.3

-0.2

2.1

0.9

Ritterbusch Associates

2.2

2.4

2.0

0.9

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

