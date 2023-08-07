News & Insights

POLL-US crude, distillate stockpiles seen falling last week

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories were expected to have dropped last week, while gasoline inventories likely increased, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 200,000 barrels in the week to August 4.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 17 million barrels to 439.8 million barrels the previous week, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll of a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 7/28/23

ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED

7/28/23

CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK

YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 8/5/22

CRUDE

-0.2 MLN

439.8 MLN

-17 MLN

5.5 MLN

DISTILLATE

-0.2 MLN

117.2 MLN

-0.8 MLN

2.2 MLN

GASOLINE

0.2 MLN

219.1 MLN

1.5 MLN

-5 MLN

REFINERY RUNS

0.5 PCT PT

92.7%

-0.7 PCT PT

3.3 PCT PTS

NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST

22 BCF TO 39 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS)

Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were up by about 200,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, decreased by about 200,000 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.5 percentage point higher from 92.7% of total capacity for the week ended July 28, the poll found.

All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points.

Organization

Crude

Distillate

Gasoline

Refinery runs

Commodity Research Group

-1.5

0.3

0.6

0.4

DTN

1.2

-0.5

-0.8

0.4

Excel Futures

5.2

0.5

1.7

-0.5

Price Futures Group

-1.0

-1.0

-1.0

1.0

Ritterbusch Associates

-0.9

-0.3

0.8

0.7

