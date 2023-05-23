POLL-US crude, distillate inventories seen up last week gasoline seen down

May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and distillate stockpiles were seen increasing last week, while gasoline inventories likely declined, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 800,000 barrels in the week to May 19, which would be a third consecutive week of builds.

Crude inventories USOILC=ECI rose by 5 million barrels in week to May 12 to 467.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 900,000-barrel drop

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 5/19/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 5/12/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 5/20/22 CRUDE 0.8 MLN 467.6 MLN 5.0 MLN -1.0 MLN DISTILLATE 0.4 MLN 106.2 MLN 0.1 MLN 1.7 MLN GASOLINE -1.1 MLN 218.3 MLN -1.4 MLN -0.5 MLN REFINERY RUNS 0.6 PCT PT 92.0% 1.0 PCT PT 1.4 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 103 BCF TO 94 BCF (EIGHT FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI fell by about 1.1 million barrels last week, while distillate USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, increased by about 400,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was seen 0.6 percentage point higher from 92.0% of total capacity for the week ended May 12, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital 2.9 1.4 -1.6 0.8 Citi Futures 1.0 1.0 -1.5 0.5 Commodity Research Group -1.6 0.1 0.3 0.6 Confluence 2.5 0.5 0.5 1.0 DTN 1.2 0.5 -1.8 0.5 Excel Futures 2.7 0.7 -1.9 0.4 Price Futures Group -3.0 -1.0 -2.0 1.0 Refinitive -1.9 -0.8 0.5 0.1 Ritterbusch Associates 1.5 0.7 -1.4 0.6 (Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Ananya.Bajpai@thomsonreuters.com;))

