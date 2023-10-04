POLL-US crude, distillate inventories likely fell last week

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Oct 3, no changes

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude and distillate stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, while gasoline inventories likely rose, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories fell by about 500,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 29.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group, due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, due at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Wednesday.

Crude inventoriesUSOILC=ECI fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 22 to 416.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 320,000-barrel drop.

REUTERS FORECAST CHANGE FOR WEEK ENDED 9/29/23 ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED 9/22/23 CHANGE VS PREVIOUS WEEK YR-AGO CHANGE WEEK ENDED 9/30/22 CRUDE -0.5 MLN 416.3 MLN -2.2 MLN -1.4 MLN DISTILLATE -0.3 MLN 120.1 MLN 0.4 MLN -3.4 MLN GASOLINE 0.2 MLN 220.5 MLN 1.0 MLN -4.7 MLN REFINERY RUNS -0.4 PCT PT 89.5% -2.4 PCT PTS 0.7 PCT PT NATGAS STORAGE FORECAST 75 BCF TO 99 BCF (SIX FORECASTS) Analysts estimated stockpiles of gasoline USOILG=ECI were up by about 200,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI, which include diesel and heating oil, were seen decreasing by about 300,000 barrels. The rate of refinery utilization USOIRU=ECI was expected to drop 0.4 percentage point from 89.5% of total capacity in the previous week, the poll found. All figures for stocks are in millions of barrels. Refinery runs change is measured in percentage points. Organization Crude Distillate Gasoline Refinery runs Again Capital -1.4 1.1 2.6 -0.8 Confluence 1.5 -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 Commodity Research Group 2.4 1.6 0.4 -0.6 DTN 0.8 -1.2 1.8 -0.3 Excel Futures -2.5 1.2 0.9 -0.4 LSEG -2.6 -0.6 -0.6 -1.0 Price Futures Group -3.0 -2.0 -1.0 0.0 Ritterbusch Associates 1.6 -1.0 -0.5 0.8 (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio) ((Daksh.Grover@thomsonreuters.com;))

