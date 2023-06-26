POLL-US corn ratings seen falling to 52% good/excellent, soybeans to 51%

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 26 (Reuters) - The condition of U.S. soybean and corn crops likely deteriorated in the latest week as major production areas missed out on some much-needed rains that provided relief to some parts of the Midwest, analysts said.

The U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop progress and conditions report was expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for corn stood at 52% as of June 25, according to the average of 11 estimates given by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Good-to-excellent ratings for soybeans were seen falling to 51%.

A week ago, USDA said that the corn crop was rated 55% good to excellent and the soybean crop 54% good to excellent.

Farmers sped through planting this spring with ideal conditions reported across much of the Midwest. But dry conditions have stressed crops through early stages of development, raising questions about final harvest yields and sparking a sharp rally in the futures market.

Corn ratings have fallen for three weeks in a row since their initial rating in late May and soybean ratings have fallen during the past two weeks.

The government was scheduled to publish its report on Monday at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 51% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, unchanged from a week ago.

The harvest of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop was seen as advancing 14 percentage points to 29% complete. Analysts forecast, on average, that good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat held steady at 38%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

52

49-53

55

Soybean condition ratings*

51

49-52

54

Spring wheat condition ratings*

51

47-54

51

Winter wheat condition ratings*

38

37-39

38

Winter wheat harvested (%)

29

25-32

15

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

