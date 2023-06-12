POLL-US corn rating slips to 61% good/excellent, soy down to 59% -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 61% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 3 percentage points from a week ago and below the average of estimates in a Reuters poll.

Twelve analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected corn ratings to fall 2 percentage points to 62% good-to-excellent, with estimates ranging from 59% to 64% good-to-excellent.

The USDA also lowered its U.S. soybean crop rating by 3 percentage points to 59% good to excellent, below the average analyst estimate of 60%. Analyst estimates had ranged from 57% to 62% good to excellent. The USDA said 96% of the soybean crop was planted by Sunday, matching expectations.

The United States is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil.

Underscoring the impact of dry conditions in the Midwest, U.S. corn ratings have fallen in each of the two weeks since the USDA initially rated 69% of the crop as good to excellent as of May 28. Approximately 45% of the U.S. corn belt was experiencing drought as of June 6, according to the USDA.

"While below-average precipitation in the first half of June has been helpful for field work, soil moisture levels remain low and drought conditions have worsened across large swaths of the state," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement. Iowa is the top U.S. corn producer and the No. 2 soybean state after Illinois.

Scattered weekend showers brought welcome moisture to parts of the Midwest. However, space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note, "rain is expected to be limited across most of the corn belt this week, maintaining dryness concerns."

The USDA rated 60% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 64% a week ago and below the average analyst estimate of 63%.

The harvest of the drought-hit U.S. winter wheat crop was 8% complete, up from 4% by June 4 but lagging the average analyst estimate of 10%. Winter wheat condition ratings improved to 38% good to excellent, above the average analyst estimate of 37%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

62

59-64

64

61

Soybean condition ratings*

60

57-62

62

59

Soybeans planted (%)

96

95-98

91

96

Spring wheat condition ratings*

63

60-67

64

60

Spring wheat planted (%)

97

96-98

93

97

Winter wheat condition ratings*

37

35-39

36

38

Winter wheat harvested (%)

10

7-13

4

8

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Conor Humphries and Jonathan Oatis)

