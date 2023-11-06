POLL-US corn harvest seen as 82% complete, wheat ratings seen steady

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 82% complete and the soybean harvest at 92%, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

A faster-than-average harvest pace overall in the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans has pressured U.S. grain futures in recent weeks. Agricultural meteorologists said a mostly dry weekend aided harvesting, especially in the eastern half of the Midwest, where progress has lagged a bit.

For the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 47% of the crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from last week's ratings, which were the first for the new crop. The government's initial ratings were the highest for late October since 2019, reflecting improved soil moisture following a three-year drought in the Plains wheat belt.

The share of U.S. winter wheat production located in a drought area fell to 42% as of Oct. 31, down from 49% the prior week and down significantly from 74% a year ago, according to the USDA.

Winter wheat planting is nearly finished. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report planting as 91% complete, up from 84% by Oct. 29.

The government is scheduled to publish its crop progress report at 3 p.m. CST (2100 GMT) on Monday.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested (%)

82

78-85

71

Soybeans harvested (%)

92

90-95

85

Winter wheat planted (%)

91

89-93

84

Winter wheat condition ratings*

47

45-49

47

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

