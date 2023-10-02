POLL-US corn harvest seen as 25% complete, soy 25%; ratings seen steady

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show both the U.S. corn and soybean harvests as 25% complete, according to the average of estimates from 12 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

Analysts forecast on average that the government would rate 53% of the U.S. corn crop and 50% of the soybean crop in good-to-excellent condition, each unchanged from the previous week.

However, the soybean ratings were expected to be the lowest for this time of year since 2012, a historic drought year.

That would fuel concerns about production prospects after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last month forecast that U.S. soybean output would fall to a four-year low of 4.146 billion bushels this year.

The United States is the world's No. 2 supplier of soybeans and corn after Brazil.

The share of U.S. soybean production located in a drought area rose to 55% by Sept. 26 from 53% in the prior week, according to the USDA, while the share of corn production in a drought area held steady at 58%.

The USDA was scheduled to publish its weekly crop progress report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

Farmers continue to plant the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 40% complete, up from 26% as of Sept. 24.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

53

52-54

53

Corn harvested (%)

25

23-30

15

Soybean condition ratings*

50

49-51

50

Soybeans harvested (%)

25

21-30

12

Winter wheat planted (%)

40

36-44

26

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.