POLL-US corn harvest seen as 10% complete, soy 4%; ratings decline

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show the U.S. corn harvest as 10% complete and the soybean harvest as 4% complete, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

Analysts forecast on average that the government would rate 51% of the U.S. corn and soybean crops in good-to-excellent condition, each down 1 percentage point from the previous week, as dry weather persisted in much of the Midwest crop belt.

The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area had risen to 54% by Sept. 12, from 49% in the prior week, according to the USDA. A year earlier, only 30% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought.

The USDA's good-to-excellent ratings have fallen in each of the past four weeks for corn and the past three weeks for soybeans. If confirmed by the government, this week's average analyst ratings for corn would be the lowest for this time of the year since 2012, a major drought year, and the lowest for soybeans since 2013.

The U.S. is the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans, after Brazil. The USDA was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

Farmers have begun seeding the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 15% complete, up from 7% as of Sept. 10.

For the 2023 spring wheat crop, analysts on average expected the government to report the harvest as 94% complete, up from 87% by Sept. 10.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition ratings*

51

50-52

52

Corn harvested (%)

10

8-12

5

Soybean condition ratings*

51

50-53

52

Soybeans harvested (%)

4

1-5

NA

Spring wheat harvested (%)

94

92-96

87

Winter wheat planted (%)

15

11-20

7

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Paul Simao)

