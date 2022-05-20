POLL-Unbowed by inflation, Turkey's cenbank to hold rates in May

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to hold its policy rate at 14% next week despite an expected further rise in inflation after it hit 70% last month, a unanimous Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Most economists polled expect the key interest rate to remain steady through year end, reflecting no apparent U-turn in President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox economic policy plan.

The central bank paused an easing cycle in January after its cuts totalling 500 basis points last year sparked a currency crisis, sending inflation to 20-year highs, stoked in part by surging energy prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

All 15 economists expect the central bank to maintain its benchmark rate in the policy-setting meeting next week. Only two of eight economists expect the bank to reverse policy later this year and hike rates due to price pressures and lira weakness, while the majority expects no change in 2022.

The central bank held rates steady at 14% at the last four meetings, leaving real rates deeply negative and well beyond those in other emerging markets.

Several economists cited the unpredictability of the central bank and have declined to participate in polls in recent months.

Led by energy and commodity prices, the annual price inflation rose to 69.97% in April. It is expected to rise further in coming months, eating deeply into the earnings of households facing soaring living costs.

The currency crisis sparked by the central bank's easing cycle saw the lira lose 44% against the dollar last year, which stoked inflation via imports priced in hard currencies. The lira lost some 18% against the greenback this year due to global financial developments and domestic economic policies.

The central bank will announce this month's rate decision at 1100 GMT on May 26.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.