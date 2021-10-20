POLL-Ukraine central bank to keep its key rate at 8.5% this week

By Natalia Zinets

KYIV, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank is likely to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 8.5% this week as monetary policy is already tight enough to cool inflation, a Reuters poll said on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) began tightening monetary policy in March after bringing interest rates to an historic low last year to support an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBU has raised rates four times this year as inflation jumped into double digits, or more than double the central bank's target range of around 5%.

The majority of analysts polled by Reuters, 12 out of 16, expect the rate to remain at 8.5% at the next monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The remaining 4 analysts expect another hike to 9.0%.

The poll is in line with the central bank's own recent assessment. Last month, 9 out of 10 members of the monetary policy committee suggested the latest hike was enough for the time being.

"We expect the Bank to keep its key rate unchanged at 8.5% as both headline and core inflation remain below NBU forecasts," said Olena Bilan from the Dragon Capital brokerage.

Inflation accelerated to 11.0% year-on-year in September, close to the central bank's forecast of 11.2%. It was 10.2% in August.

Kostiantyn Khvedchuk from Bank Pivdennyi, who also expected the rate to remain unchanged on Thursday, said the relatively strong Ukrainian hryvnia currency was helping to weaken the effect of imported inflation.

But Yaroslav Kabyn from Idea Bank suggested a further hike was necessary to reverse an upward inflationary trend.

"The spike in the number of cases of COVID-19 infections, as well as the high pace of consumer price growth for food, gas and oil in international markets, may prompt the National Bank to revise the discount rate upward by a maximum of 0.5% to 9%," said Kabyn.

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 538 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, and the daily number of new infections rose to about 16,000 recently.

