POLL-U.S. winter wheat seen rated 40% good-excellent; corn 2% seeded

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) first weekly crop progress report of the 2022 growing season should show 40% of the U.S. winter wheat crop rated in good to excellent condition, according to an average of estimates given by 11 analysts in a Reuters survey.

Trade estimates for the week ended April 3 ranged from 32% to 47% good-to-excellent.

The government was scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

In its last national ratings for winter wheat, released on Nov. 29, the USDA rated 44% of the crop as good to excellent. The winter wheat crop, planted last fall, will be harvested mostly in June and July.

Over the winter and early spring, drought persisted in much of the Plains, the main region for hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class.

Analysts polled by Reuters also forecast on average that the USDA would show the U.S. corn crop as 2% planted, with estimates ranging from 1 to 2%.

Analysts on average estimated planting progress for spring wheat as 2% complete, with estimates ranging from zero to 5%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

2

1-2

NA

Spring wheat planted (percent)

2

0-5

NA

Winter wheat conditions*

40

32-47

NA

*Percent good/excellent

