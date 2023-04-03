POLL-U.S. winter wheat seen rated 31% good-excellent; corn 2% seeded

CHICAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) first weekly crop progress report of the 2023 growing season should show 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop rated in good to excellent condition, according to an average of estimates given by eight analysts in a Reuters survey.

Trade estimates for the week ended April 2 ranged from 25% to 36% good-to-excellent. The government was scheduled to publish the report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

In its last national wheat ratings before the winter, released on Nov. 29, the USDA reported 34% of the U.S. crop in "good-to-excellent" condition, the lowest for that time of year since 2012, reflecting the impact of drought. The U.S. winter wheat crop, planted last fall, will be harvested mostly in June and July.

As of March 28, approximately 48% of U.S. winter wheat was produced in an area experiencing drought, the USDA said last week, a reduction from 51% a week earlier and down from 69% as the year began.

However, drought remains concentrated in southwest Kansas and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, all key winter wheat production areas, according to the latest weekly Drought Monitor report prepared by a consortium of climatologists.

"Short- and long-term extreme and exceptional drought ... increased in coverage in the Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle and parts of northwest Oklahoma, the latter of which has recently experienced blowing dust and sand and a struggling winter wheat crop," the latest Drought Monitor report said.

Meanwhile, farmers are starting to plant spring crops. Nine analysts polled by Reuters forecast on average that the USDA would show the U.S. corn crop as 2% planted, with estimates ranging from 1 to 5%.

Analysts on average estimated planting progress for spring wheat as 2% complete, with estimates ranging from zero to 3%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

2

1-5

NA

Spring wheat planted (percent)

2

0-3

NA

Winter wheat conditions*

31

25-36

NA

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.