POLL-U.S. winter wheat ratings seen declining to 43% good/excellent

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's last weekly U.S. crop progress report for 2021 should show a slight decline in winter wheat condition ratings, according to the average of estimates from 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters on Monday.

Analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 43% of the crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 point from the previous week. Estimates ranged from 42% to 44% good-to-excellent.

The USDA is scheduled to release its report at 3 p.m. CST (2100 GMT) on Monday.

Planting of the winter wheat crop, which will be harvested in mid-2022, is virtually complete, with 96% seeded by Nov. 21.

The U.S. corn and soybean harvests also wrapped up this month, and the USDA did not expect to release further updates after reporting both crops as 95% harvested as of Nov. 21. US/WHE

Over the winter the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government will resume weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April.

All figures in percentages:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Winter wheat condition*

43

42-44

44

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.