POLL-U.S. wheat ratings seen steady, corn planting seen 4% complete

CHICAGO, April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 30% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Monday, steady with last week but among the poorest ratings on record for this time of year.

Trade estimates for the week ended April 10 ranged from 27% to 34% good-to-excellent. The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Last week, the USDA in its first national crop progress report of 2022 rated 30% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for the 13th week of the calendar year in USDA records dating to the late 1980s. Approximately 69% of the U.S. winter wheat crop is in an area experiencing drought, the government said.

If realized, this week's average analyst estimate of 30% good-to-excellent would match the 2018 rating for Week 14. The only year when Week 14 condition ratings were worse was 1996, when 27% of the winter wheat crop was good to excellent.

For corn, analysts on average expected the USDA to report U.S. planting progress as 4% complete. Estimates ranged from 3% to 5% complete.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 6% complete, with estimates ranging from 4% to 9%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

4

3-5

2

Spring wheat planted (percent)

6

4-9

3

Winter wheat conditions*

30

27-34

30

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen Editing by Mark Potter)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.