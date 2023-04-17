POLL-U.S. wheat ratings seen steady at 27% good/excellent, corn 10% seeded

CHICAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 27% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday, unchanged from last week and the poorest ratings on record for this time of year.

Trade estimates for the week ended April 16 ranged from 26% to 29% good to excellent. The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Last week, the USDA rated 27% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for the 14th week of the calendar year since 1996. Approximately 49% of the U.S. winter wheat crop is in an area experiencing drought, the government said last week, with the worst areas in western Kansas and Oklahoma, key producers of hard red winter wheat.

Winter wheat ratings for Week 15 have been 31% or lower only four times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s.

For corn, analysts on average expected the USDA to report U.S. planting progress as 10% complete by April 16, up from 3% a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 6% to 17% complete.

Analysts also expected the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 2% complete. The soy planting figure will be the USDA's first for 2023.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 5% complete, with estimates ranging from 3% to 10%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (%)

10

6-17

3

Soybeans planted (%)

2

1-6

N/A

Spring wheat planted (%)

5

3-10

1

Winter wheat conditions*

27

26-29

27

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

