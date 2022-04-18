Stocks

POLL-U.S. wheat ratings seen improving; corn planting seen 5% complete

Contributor
Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 33% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday, up 1 percentage point from last week but still among the poorest ratings on record for this time of year.

CHICAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 33% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday, up 1 percentage point from last week but still among the poorest ratings on record for this time of year.

Trade estimates for the week ended April 17 ranged from 29% to 36% good to excellent. The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).

Last week, the USDA rated 32% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for the 14th week of the calendar year since 2018. Approximately 69% of the U.S. winter wheat crop is in an area experiencing drought, the government said.

Winter wheat ratings for Week 15 have been 33% or lower only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s.

For corn, analysts on average expected the USDA to report U.S. planting progress as 5% complete by April 17, up from 2% a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 3% to 6% complete.

Analysts also expected the USDA's report to show that soybean planting was 2% complete. The soy planting figure will be the USDA's first for 2022.

Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 9% complete, with estimates ranging from 7% to 12%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

5

3-6

2

Soybeans planted (percent)

2

1-4

NA

Spring wheat planted (percent)

9

7-12

6

Winter wheat conditions*

33

29-36

32

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular