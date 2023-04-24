POLL-U.S. wheat ratings seen declining; corn 14% seeded, soy 8% done

CHICAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should rate 26% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, according to the average estimate in a survey of 11 analysts on Monday, down 1 percentage point from last week and the lowest for this time of year since 1989.
Trade estimates for the week ended April 23 ranged from 25% to 29% good to excellent. The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT).
Last week, the USDA rated 27% of U.S. winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for the 15th week of the calendar year in records dating to the late 1980s. Approximately 50% of the U.S. winter wheat crop is in an area experiencing drought, the government said last week, with the hardest-hit areas located in western Kansas and Oklahoma, key producers of hard red winter wheat.
For Week 16, good-to-excellent ratings for winter wheat have been below 30% only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s, including 2022 at 27%, 1996 at 28%, and 1989 at 26%.
For corn, analysts on average expected the USDA to report U.S. planting progress as 14% complete by April 23, up from 8% a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 11% to 20% complete. For soybeans, analysts projected planting as 8% complete, up from 4% previously.
Spring wheat planting progress was seen as 7% complete, up from 3% previously.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
Corn planted (%)
14
11-20
8
Soybeans planted (%)
8
6-10
4
Spring wheat planted (%)
7
4-11
3
Winter wheat conditions*
26
25-29
27
*% good/excellent
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)
