POLL-U.S. soybean harvest seen as 81% complete, corn 75%

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report will likely show the U.S. soybean harvest as 81% complete and the corn harvest as 75% complete, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report will likely show the U.S. soybean harvest as 81% complete and the corn harvest as 75% complete, according to the average of estimates from 11 analysts polled by Reuters on Monday.

For U.S. winter wheat that will be harvested in 2022, analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 48% of the crop in good to excellent condition, up from 46% a week earlier. Estimates ranged from 45% to 54% good-to-excellent.

Analysts on average expected the USDA to report winter wheat planting as 88% complete, up from 80% the previous week.

The USDA has halted condition ratings for corn and soybeans now that the harvest of those crops is winding down. Last week the USDA reported the U.S. corn harvest as 66% complete and the soybean harvest as 73% complete.

The government is scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn harvested

75

72-78

66

Soybeans harvested

81

77-85

73

Winter wheat planted

88

84-93

80

Winter wheat condition*

48

45-54

46

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Mark Porter)

