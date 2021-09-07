POLL-U.S. soy ratings seen improving to 57% good-excellent, corn flat at 60%

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to rate 57% of the country's soybean crop in good to excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier, based on the average estimate in a survey of 10 analysts on Tuesday.

Analyst estimates for good to excellent ratings in soybeans ranged from 55% to 58%, with a median of 57%.

For corn, analysts on average predicted the USDA would rate 60% of the crop as good to excellent, unchanged from the previous week, with estimates ranging from 59% to 61% good to excellent and a median of 60%.

The government was scheduled to publish its report at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, a day later than usual due to Monday's federal holiday.

For spring wheat, analysts on average estimated the harvest as 95% complete, up from 88% as of Aug. 29.

Also in Tuesday's report, the USDA expects to release its first planting progress figures for the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2022. Analysts on average estimated winter wheat planting as 4% complete.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn condition*

60

59-61

60

Soybean condition*

57

55-58

56

Spring wheat harvested

95

93-96

88

Winter wheat planted

4

3-5

NA

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

