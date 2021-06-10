Stocks

POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 98 bcf in week to June 4

Contributors
Nakul Iyer Reuters
Bharat Govind Gautam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

U.S. utilities likely injected a bigger-than-usual 98 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week when the Memorial Day holiday and mild weather reduced demand a bit, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Repeats Wednesday's poll with no changes

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected a bigger-than-usual 98 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week when the Memorial Day holiday and mild weather reduced demand a bit, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 95 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 92 bcf.

In the week to May 28, utilities added 98 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended June 4 would take stockpiles up to 2.411 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.2% below the five-year average and 13.7% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather was slightly milder than normal last week with 60 total degree days (TDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 65 TDDs for the period.

TDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat or cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 19 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a build of 90 bcf to 110 bcf, with a median injection of 97 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 10 ranged from an addition of 64 bcf to 99 bcf, with a mean increase of 72 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 86 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Baker & O'Brien Inc

110

SMC Report

104

ENGIE Insight

104

Gelber & Associates

103

Citi Futures

103

Ritterbusch Associates

101

Natural Gas Intelligence

100

Energy Aspects

100

Price Futures Group

99

Stone X Group Inc

97

DTN

97

Refinitiv

95

IHS Markit

95

Energy Ventures Analysis

95

Tudor Pickering

94

C H Guernsey

94

Schneider Electric

92

Tradition Energy

91

Macquarie Group

90

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Energy

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular