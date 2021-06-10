POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 98 bcf in week to June 4
June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected a bigger-than-usual 98 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week when the Memorial Day holiday and mild weather reduced demand a bit, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a build of 95 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 92 bcf.
In the week to May 28, utilities added 98 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended June 4 would take stockpiles up to 2.411 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.2% below the five-year average and 13.7% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
The weather was slightly milder than normal last week with 60 total degree days (TDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 65 TDDs for the period.
TDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat or cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 19 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a build of 90 bcf to 110 bcf, with a median injection of 97 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending June 10 ranged from an addition of 64 bcf to 99 bcf, with a mean increase of 72 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 86 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 87 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Baker & O'Brien Inc
110
SMC Report
104
ENGIE Insight
104
Gelber & Associates
103
Citi Futures
103
Ritterbusch Associates
101
Natural Gas Intelligence
100
Energy Aspects
100
Price Futures Group
99
Stone X Group Inc
97
DTN
97
Refinitiv
95
IHS Markit
95
Energy Ventures Analysis
95
Tudor Pickering
94
C H Guernsey
94
Schneider Electric
92
Tradition Energy
91
Macquarie Group
90
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))
