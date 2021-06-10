POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 98 bcf in week to June 4

Repeats Wednesday's poll with no changes

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected a bigger-than-usual 98 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week when the Memorial Day holiday and mild weather reduced demand a bit, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 95 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 92 bcf.

In the week to May 28, utilities added 98 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended June 4 would take stockpiles up to 2.411 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.2% below the five-year average and 13.7% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather was slightly milder than normal last week with 60 total degree days (TDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 65 TDDs for the period.

TDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat or cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above or below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 19 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a build of 90 bcf to 110 bcf, with a median injection of 97 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 10 ranged from an addition of 64 bcf to 99 bcf, with a mean increase of 72 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 86 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Baker & O'Brien Inc

110

SMC Report

104

ENGIE Insight

104

Gelber & Associates

103

Citi Futures

103

Ritterbusch Associates

101

Natural Gas Intelligence

100

Energy Aspects

100

Price Futures Group

99

Stone X Group Inc

97

DTN

97

Refinitiv

95

IHS Markit

95

Energy Ventures Analysis

95

Tudor Pickering

94

C H Guernsey

94

Schneider Electric

92

Tradition Energy

91

Macquarie Group

90

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

