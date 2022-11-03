POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 97 bcf in week to Oct. 28

Repeats story filed on Nov. 2 without changes

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-usual 97 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather lowered heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The forecast injection for the week ending Oct. 28 compared with a build of 66 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 45 bcf.

In the week ended Oct. 21, utilities added 52 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

If correct, the forecast for the week ended Oct. 28 would lift stockpiles to 3.491 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 3.1% below the same week a year ago and 4.0% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The weather was not as cold as usual last week.

There were around 56 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, lower than the 30-year normal of 72 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 81 bcf to 109 bcf, with a median forecast of 99 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 4 ranged from injections of 65 bcf to 105 bcf, with an average increase of 81 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 15 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average increase of 20 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Citi Futures

109

Energy Aspects

101

Energy Ventures Analysis

101

StoneX Group

101

Gelber & Associates

100

Refinitiv

100

DTN

99

Ritterbusch Associates

99

Price Futures Group

98

S&P Global

98

Schneider Electric

95

Tradition Energy

95

SMC Report

89

Baker & O'Brien

84

C H Guernsey

81

