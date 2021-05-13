POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 76 bcf in week to May 7

Repeats to additional readers

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a smaller-than-normal 76 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as exports held near record highs, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 104 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 82 bcf.

In the week to April 30, utilities injected 60 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended May 7 would take stockpiles up to 2.034 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 3.2% below the five-year average and 15.4% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants and pipeline flows to Mexico so far in May both held near record highs of 11.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) and 6.0 bcfd, respectively, according to data provider Refinitiv. NGA/

Temperatures, meanwhile, were near normal last week with 64 total degree days (TDDs) versus a 30-year average of 65 TDDs for the period.

TDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat or cool homes and business, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below or above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 68 bcf to 82 bcf, with a median build of 77 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 14 ranged from an addition of 46 to 81 bcf, with a mean increase of 60 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 84 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 86 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Energy Aspects

82

Natural Gas Intelligence

82

IHS Markit

81

Refinitiv

79

Ritterbusch Associates

79

C H Guernsey

78

Energy Ventures Analysis

78

SMC Report

77

Citi Futures

76

Macquarie Group

76

Price Futures Group

76

DTN

75

Baker & O'Brien Inc

72

Tradition Energy

71

Gelber & Associates

69

Schneider Electric

68

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and)

((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.