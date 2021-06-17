POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 72 bcf in week to June 11
Repeats story first published on Wednesday with no changes to text
June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a lower-than-usual 72 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, on strong exports to Mexico and higher cooling demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a build of 86 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 87 bcf.
In the week to June 4, utilities added 98 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended June 11 would take stockpiles up to 2.483 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.7% below the five-year average and 13.8% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.NGA/
The weather was warmer than usual last week with 77 cooling degree days (CDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 57 CDDs for the period.
CDDs, which are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 18 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a build of 64 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median injection of 73 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending June 18 ranged from an addition of 54 bcf to 80 bcf, with a mean increase of 68 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 115 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 83 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Price Futures Group
76
C H Guernsey
76
Ritterbusch Associates
74
Refinitiv
74
Natural Gas Intelligence
74
IHS Markit
74
Gelber & Associates
74
Energy Ventures Analysis
74
SMC Report
73
ENGIE Insight
72
Tradition Energy
71
Stone X Group Inc
71
Baker & O'Brien Inc
70
Schneider Electric
70
DTN
70
Macquarie Group
68
Citi Futures
67
Energy Aspects
64
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Nick Zieminski)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.