POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 72 bcf in week to June 11

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a lower-than-usual 72 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, on strong exports to Mexico and higher cooling demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 86 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 87 bcf.

In the week to June 4, utilities added 98 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended June 11 would take stockpiles up to 2.483 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.7% below the five-year average and 13.8% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.NGA/

The weather was warmer than usual last week with 77 cooling degree days (CDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 57 CDDs for the period.

CDDs, which are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 18 analysts, whose estimates ranged from a build of 64 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median injection of 73 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 18 ranged from an addition of 54 bcf to 80 bcf, with a mean increase of 68 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 115 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 83 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Price Futures Group

76

C H Guernsey

76

Ritterbusch Associates

74

Refinitiv

74

Natural Gas Intelligence

74

IHS Markit

74

Gelber & Associates

74

Energy Ventures Analysis

74

SMC Report

73

ENGIE Insight

72

Tradition Energy

71

Stone X Group Inc

71

Baker & O'Brien Inc

70

Schneider Electric

70

DTN

70

Macquarie Group

68

Citi Futures

67

Energy Aspects

64

