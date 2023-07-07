POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 64 bcf in week to June 30

News & Insights

July 07, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a near-normal 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

That compares with a 63 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 64 bcf.

In the week ended June 23, utilities added 76 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended June 30 would lift stockpiles to 2.869 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 24.6% above the same week a year ago and about 14.3% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Friday, delayed a day by the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

There were around 85 cooling degree days (CDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 77 CDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 56 bcf to 69 bcf, with a median increase of 65 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending July 7 ranged from injections of 30 bcf to 69 bcf, with an average increase of 52 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 59 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 55 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

SMC Report

69

Price Futures Group

69

Tradition Energy

68

Ritterbusch Associates

67

DTN

66

Schneider Electric

65

Refinitiv

65

Natural Gas Intelligence

65

Gelber & Associates

63

StoneX Group Inc

62

Energy Aspects

61

C H Guernsey

60

Energy Ventures Analysis

59

Baker & O'Brien

56

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

