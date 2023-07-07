POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 64 bcf in week to June 30

Repeats story filed on July 6 without changes
July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a near-normal 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
That compares with a 63 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 64 bcf.
In the week ended June 23, utilities added 76 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI
The forecast for the week ended June 30 would lift stockpiles to 2.869 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 24.6% above the same week a year ago and about 14.3% above the five-year average.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Friday, delayed a day by the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.
There were around 85 cooling degree days (CDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 77 CDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.
CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 56 bcf to 69 bcf, with a median increase of 65 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending July 7 ranged from injections of 30 bcf to 69 bcf, with an average increase of 52 bcf.
That compares with an increase of 59 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 55 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
SMC Report
69
Price Futures Group
69
Tradition Energy
68
Ritterbusch Associates
67
DTN
66
Schneider Electric
65
Refinitiv
65
Natural Gas Intelligence
65
Gelber & Associates
63
StoneX Group Inc
62
Energy Aspects
61
C H Guernsey
60
Energy Ventures Analysis
59
Baker & O'Brien
56
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis)
