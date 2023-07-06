POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 64 bcf in week to June 30

July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a near-normal 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

That compares with a 63 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 64 bcf.

In the week ended June 23, utilities added 76 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended June 30 would lift stockpiles to 2.869 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 24.6% above the same week a year ago and about 14.3% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Friday, delayed a day by the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

There were around 85 cooling degree days (CDDs) compared with a 30-year normal of 77 CDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 56 bcf to 69 bcf, with a median increase of 65 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending July 7 ranged from injections of 30 bcf to 69 bcf, with an average increase of 52 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 59 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 55 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) SMC Report 69 Price Futures Group 69 Tradition Energy 68 Ritterbusch Associates 67 DTN 66 Schneider Electric 65 Refinitiv 65 Natural Gas Intelligence 65 Gelber & Associates 63 StoneX Group Inc 62 Energy Aspects 61 C H Guernsey 60 Energy Ventures Analysis 59 Baker & O'Brien 56 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Barbara Lewis) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

