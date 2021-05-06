POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 64 bcf in week to April 30

Repeats story from Wednesday

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected a below-normal 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as exports hit record highs and output sagged, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares to a build of 103 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 81 bcf.

In the week to April 23, utilities injected 15 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended April 30 would take stockpiles up to 1.962 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.8% below the five-year average and 14.8% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

In April, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants rose to a monthly record 11.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), while pipeline flows to Mexico hit a all-time monthly high of 6.1 bcfd, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Also reducing supplies available for storage in April, gas output averaged 90.6 bcfd, down from 90.8 bcfd in March, Refinitiv said.

Meanwhile, there were 46 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year average of 54 HDDs for the period.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and business, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 19 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 49 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median build of 65 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 7 ranged from an addition of 56 to 88 bcf, with a mean increase of 77 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 104 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 82 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Natural Gas Intelligence

76

SMC Report

75

Price Futures Group

70

Citi Futures

69

ENGIE Insight

67

Ritterbusch Associates

66

Baker & O'Brien Inc

66

Gelber & Associates

65

Schneider Electric

65

IHS Markit

64

C H Guernsey

63

Energy Aspects

62

Refinitiv

60

Tudor Pickering

60

EMI DTN

58

Macquarie Group

58

Energy Ventures Analysis

56

Tradition Energy

49

