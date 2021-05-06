POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 64 bcf in week to April 30
Repeats story from Wednesday
May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected a below-normal 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as exports hit record highs and output sagged, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That compares to a build of 103 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 81 bcf.
In the week to April 23, utilities injected 15 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI
If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended April 30 would take stockpiles up to 1.962 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.8% below the five-year average and 14.8% below the same week a year ago.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
In April, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants rose to a monthly record 11.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), while pipeline flows to Mexico hit a all-time monthly high of 6.1 bcfd, according to data provider Refinitiv.
Also reducing supplies available for storage in April, gas output averaged 90.6 bcfd, down from 90.8 bcfd in March, Refinitiv said.
Meanwhile, there were 46 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year average of 54 HDDs for the period.
HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and business, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 19 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 49 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median build of 65 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending May 7 ranged from an addition of 56 to 88 bcf, with a mean increase of 77 bcf.
That compares with an injection of 104 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 82 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Natural Gas Intelligence
76
SMC Report
75
Price Futures Group
70
Citi Futures
69
ENGIE Insight
67
Ritterbusch Associates
66
Baker & O'Brien Inc
66
Gelber & Associates
65
Schneider Electric
65
IHS Markit
64
C H Guernsey
63
Energy Aspects
62
Refinitiv
60
Tudor Pickering
60
EMI DTN
58
Macquarie Group
58
Energy Ventures Analysis
56
Tradition Energy
49
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengalurul; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Paul Simao)
((nakul.iyer@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0417; Reuters Messaging: nakul.iyer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.