POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 63 bcf in week to Nov. 11

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a much bigger-than-usual 63 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage as mild weather kept heating demand low last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That injection for the week ending Nov. 11 compares with a build of 23 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average decrease of 5 bcf.

In the week ended Nov. 4, utilities added 79 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Nov. 11 would lift stockpiles to 3.643 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 0.1% above the same week a year ago and 0.2% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 70 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, lower than the 30-year normal number of 103 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 50 bcf to 85 bcf, with a median forecast of 62 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 18 ranged from withdrawals of 60 bcf to 110 bcf, with an average decrease of 77 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 14 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 48 bcf.

