POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 60 bcf in week to May 14

May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a lower-than-usual 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as exports to Mexico remained near record highs and heating demand was a little higher than normal, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 84 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 86 bcf.

In the week to May 7, utilities injected 71 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended May 14 would take stockpiles up to 2.089 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 4.5% below the five-year average and 16.1% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed. NGA/

Temperatures were a little lower than normal last week with 54 heating degree days (HDDs) versus a 30-year average of 35 HDDs for the period.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and business, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 16 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 54 bcf to 71 bcf, with a median build of 59 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 21 ranged from an addition of 58 to 117 bcf, with a mean increase of 95 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 105 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 91 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Refinitiv

71

Energy Aspects

69

Macquarie Group

65

DTN

65

Natural Gas Intelligence

63

SMC Report

62

Energy Ventures Analysis

59

Citi Futures

59

Ritterbusch Associates

58

Price Futures Group

58

IHS Markit

58

Gelber & Associates

58

C H Guernsey

57

Schneider Electric

56

Tudor Pickering

55

Baker & O'Brien Inc

54

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis)

