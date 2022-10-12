POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 123 bcf in week to Oct. 7

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a larger-than-usual 123 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather kept demand low for both heating and cooling, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That injection for the week ending Oct. 7 compared with a build of 86 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 82 bcf.

In the week ended Sept. 30, utilities added 129 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Oct. 7 would lift stockpiles to 3.229 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 3.8% below the same week a year ago and 6.5% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 24 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was lower than the 30-year normal of 31 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, which are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 137 bcf to 110 bcf, with a median forecast of 122 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Oct. 14 ranged from injections of 121 bcf to 91 bcf, with an average increase of 104 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 91 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 73 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Schneider Electric

137

S&P Global

136

Refinitiv

134

Energy Ventures Analysis

128

Tradition Energy

126

Gelber & Associates

126

Baker & O'Brien

122

Price Futures Group

121

SMC Report

120

Ritterbusch Associates

119

Citi Futures

118

C H Guernsey

118

Engie Insight

111

DTN

110

