POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 11 bcf in week to April 23

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely injected a significantly below-normal 11 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as colder weather boosted heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 66 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 67 bcf.

In the week to April 16, utilities added 38 bcf of gas to storage.

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended April 23 would take stockpiles up to 1.894 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 2.3% below the five-year average and 13.9% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were 88 heating degree days (HDDs) last week compared with a 30-year average of 66 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and business, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Gas production in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week, below the average of 91.5 bcfd in the week to April 16.

Reuters polled 18 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 6 bcf to 28 bcf, with a median build of 9 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending April 30 ranged from a of an injection of 49 to 71 bcf, with a mean addition of 64 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 103 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 81 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

EMI DTN

28

SMC Report

22

Baker & O'Brien Inc

17

ENGIE Insight

16

Natural Gas Intelligence

13

Ritterbusch Associates

13

Gelber & Associates

12

C H Guernsey

11

Energy Ventures Analysis

9

Citi Futures

8

Macquarie Group

8

Tudor Pickering

8

Energy Aspects

7

IHS Markit

7

Schneider

7

Tradition Energy

7

Refinitiv

6

