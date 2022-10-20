POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 105 bcf in week to Oct. 14

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Oct 19, no changes

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a larger-than-usual 105 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as record output and an increase in wind power boosted the amount of fuel available, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

The increase in wind power reduced the amount of gas power generators needed to burn to produce electricity.

The forecast gas injection for the week ending Oct. 14 compared with a build of 91 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 73 bcf.

In the week ended Oct. 7, utilities added 125 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

If correct, the forecast for the week ended Oct. 14 would lift stockpiles to 3.336 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 3.2% below the same week a year ago and 5.4% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

Wind power produced about 11% of the nation's electricity last week, up from as little as 6% in recent weeks, according to federal energy data. NGA/

As for production, data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

U.S. temperatures were near normal last week.

There were around 66 total degree days (TDDs) last week, close to the 30-year normal of 69 TDDs for the period, according to Refinitiv.

TDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat (Heating Degree Days - HDDs) or cool (Cooling Degree Days - CDD) homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below or above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 95 bcf to 118 bcf, with a median forecast of 106 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Oct. 21 ranged from injections of 40 bcf to 102 bcf, with an average increase of 62 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 88 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 66 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

SMC Report

118

Ritterbusch Associates

109

S&P Global

108

Gelber & Associates

108

C H Guernsey

108

Baker & O'Brien

107

Energy Ventures Analysis

106

Refinitiv

105

Schneider Electric

103

Price Futures Group

102

Citi Futures

98

Tradition Energy

96

DTN

95

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)

