POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen up 104 bcf in week to May 21

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on May 26, no changes

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities probably added a higher-than-usual 104 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas into storage last week as U.S. exports dipped and on lower than normal heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a build of 105 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2016-2020) average injection of 91 bcf.

In the week to May 14, utilities injected 71 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

If analysts are on target, the injection during the week ended May 21 would take stockpiles up to 2.204 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 3.2% below the five-year average and 15.1% below the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. NGA/

Temperatures were a little warmer than normal last week with just 13 heating degree days (HDDs) versus a 30-year average of 28 HDDs for the period.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and business, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 17 analysts, whose estimates ranged from an injection of 96 bcf to 110 bcf, with a median build of 106 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending May 28 ranged from an addition of 86 bcf to 102 bcf, with a mean increase of 92 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 103 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average build of 96 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Refinitiv

110

Gelber & Associates

109

Macquarie Group

108

Energy Ventures Analysis

108

Citi Futures

108

Baker & O'Brien Inc

107

Natural Gas Intelligence

107

Tudor Pickering

106

IHS Markit

106

Energy Aspects

105

Tradition Energy

103

SMC Report

102

Schneider Electric

99

Ritterbusch Associates

98

Stone X Group Inc

97

DTN

96

C H Guernsey

96

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.