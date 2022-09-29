POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen rising 94 bcf in week to Sept. 23

Repeats story first published on Wednesday with no changes to text

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a higher-than-usual 94 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That injection for the week ending Sept. 23 compares with a build of 86 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 77 bcf.

In the week ended Sept. 16, utilities added 103 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Sept. 23 would lift stockpiles to 2.968 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 6% below the same week a year ago and 9.6% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 60 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, which was slightly higher than the 30-year normal of 47 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, which are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 80 bcf to 105 bcf, with a median forecast of 95 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Sept. 30 ranged from injections of 87 bcf to 119 bcf, with an average increase of 96 bcf.

That compares with an injection of 114 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 87 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

S&P Global

105

Refinitiv

104

Gelber & Associates

101

Energy Ventures Analysis

100

Tradition Energy

98

Schneider Electric

96

Baker & O'Brien

95

SMC Report

95

Ritterbusch Associates

92

Stone X Group Inc

91

Engie Insight

90

Price Futures Group

87

Citi Futures

86

DTN

81

C H Guernsey

80

