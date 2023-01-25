POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen falling 82 bcf in week to Jan. 20

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled 82 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, far less than the recent norm again, as mild weather continued to reduce heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 217 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 185 bcf.

In the week ended Jan. 13, utilities pulled 82 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Jan. 20 would cut stockpiles to 2.738 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 4.4% above the same week a year ago and 5.3% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 154 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, which is fewer than the 30-year normal of 196 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 12 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 76 bcf to 94 bcf, with a median decrease of 83 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 27 ranged from withdrawals of 76 bcf to 167 bcf, with an average decrease of 138 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 261 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of about 181 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Price Futures Group -76 Energy Ventures Analysis -76 DTN -76 Citi Futures -77 Ritterbusch Associates -81 Gelber & Associates -82 SMC Report -83 Baker & O'Brien -83 Tradition Energy -86 Refinitiv -87 C H Guernsey -92 S&P Global -94 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Jonathan Oatis) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

