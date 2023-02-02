POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen falling 142 bcf in week to Jan. 27

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on Feb 1, no changes

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-normal 142 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-usual winter temperatures kept a damper on heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That was much smaller than the 261 bcf withrdawl during the same week a year ago and below the five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 181 bcf.

In the week ended Jan. 20, utilities pulled 91 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Jan. 27 would cut stockpiles to 2.587 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 9.6% above the same week a year ago and 6.9% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 186 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, slightly lower than the 30-year average of 195 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 133 bcf to 155 bcf, with a median decrease of 141 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 3 ranged from withdrawals of 145 bcf to 192 bcf, with an average decrease of 185 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 228 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of about 171 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Ritterbusch Associates -133 Energy Ventures Analysis -137 Refinitiv -139 Energy Aspects -140 Baker & O'Brien -140 Engie Insight -141 DTN -141 C H Guernsey -141 Citi Futures -142 Tradition Energy -145 Price Futures Group -145 S&P Global -147 Gelber & Associates -149 SMC Report -155 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

