POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen falling 142 bcf in week to Jan. 27

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-normal 142 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder-than-usual winter temperatures kept a damper on heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That was much smaller than the 261 bcf withrdawl during the same week a year ago and below the five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 181 bcf.
In the week ended Jan. 20, utilities pulled 91 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI
The forecast for the week ended Jan. 27 would cut stockpiles to 2.587 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 9.6% above the same week a year ago and 6.9% above the five-year average.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
There were around 186 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, slightly lower than the 30-year average of 195 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.
HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
Reuters polled 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 133 bcf to 155 bcf, with a median decrease of 141 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending Feb. 3 ranged from withdrawals of 145 bcf to 192 bcf, with an average decrease of 185 bcf.
That compares with a decrease of 228 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of about 171 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Ritterbusch Associates
-133
Energy Ventures Analysis
-137
Refinitiv
-139
Energy Aspects
-140
Baker & O'Brien
-140
Engie Insight
-141
DTN
-141
C H Guernsey
-141
Citi Futures
-142
Tradition Energy
-145
Price Futures Group
-145
S&P Global
-147
Gelber & Associates
-149
SMC Report
-155
