POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen down 87 bcf in week to Nov. 18

Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much larger-than-usual 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week to meet higher-than-normal heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

That withdrawal for the week ended Nov. 18 compares with a withdrawal of 14 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average decrease of 48 bcf.

In the week ended Nov. 11, utilities added 64 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Nov. 18 would cut stockpiles to 3.557 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1.9% below the same week a year ago and 1.3% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, a day earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

There were around 172 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 118 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 11 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 65 bcf to 111 bcf, with a median decrease of 86 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Nov. 25 ranged from withdrawals of 79 bcf to 119 bcf, with an average decrease of 103 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 54 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 34 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Refinitiv

-65

C H Guernsey

-79

StoneX Group

-81

Energy Ventures Analysis

-83

S&P Global

-86

Ritterbusch Associates

-86

Price Futures Group

-86

Baker & O'Brien

-86

DTN

-93

Citi Futures

-100

Schneider Electric

-111

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Lisa Shumaker)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

