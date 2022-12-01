POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen down 84 bcf in week to Nov. 25

Repeats with no changes

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much bigger-than-usual 84 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week to meet heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That withdrawal for the week ended Nov. 25 compares with a withdrawal of 54 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average decrease of 34 bcf.

In the week ended Nov. 18, utilities withdrew 80 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Nov. 25 would cut stockpiles to 3.480 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 2.6% below the same week a year ago and 2.5% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 154 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 132 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 72 bcf to 92 bcf, with a median decrease of 84 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 2 ranged from withdrawals of 15 bcf to 56 bcf, with an average decrease of 40 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 49 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 59 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Penn Energy

-70

C H Guernsey

-72

Schneider Electric

-76

Gelber & Associates

-80

DTN

-82

Citi Futures

-82

S&P Global

-86

Energy Ventures Analysis

-89

Ritterbusch Associates

-90

StoneX Group

-91

Baker & O'Brien

-91

Refinitiv

-92

Tradition Energy

-92

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.