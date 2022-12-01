POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen down 84 bcf in week to Nov. 25

Repeats with no changes
Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much bigger-than-usual 84 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week to meet heating demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
That withdrawal for the week ended Nov. 25 compares with a withdrawal of 54 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average decrease of 34 bcf.
In the week ended Nov. 18, utilities withdrew 80 bcf of gas to storage. USOILN=ECI
The forecast for the week ended Nov. 25 would cut stockpiles to 3.480 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 2.6% below the same week a year ago and 2.5% below the five-year average.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
There were around 154 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 132 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.
HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 72 bcf to 92 bcf, with a median decrease of 84 bcf.
Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 2 ranged from withdrawals of 15 bcf to 56 bcf, with an average decrease of 40 bcf.
That compares with a decrease of 49 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decrease of 59 bcf.
Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:
Organization
Forecasts (in bcf)
Penn Energy
-70
C H Guernsey
-72
Schneider Electric
-76
Gelber & Associates
-80
DTN
-82
Citi Futures
-82
S&P Global
-86
Energy Ventures Analysis
-89
Ritterbusch Associates
-90
StoneX Group
-91
Baker & O'Brien
-91
Refinitiv
-92
Tradition Energy
-92
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
