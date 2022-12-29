POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen down 201 bcf in week to Dec. 23

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled 201 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week, nearly double the usual amount, as a winter storm that swept across large parts of the country raised heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a withdrawal of 125 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 106 bcf.

An arctic deep freeze extended over most of the United States for days, going as far south as the Mexican border, over the Christmas weekend.

In the week ended Dec. 16, utilities withdrew 87 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Dec. 23 would cut stockpiles to 3.124 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 3.7% below the same week a year ago and 2.3% below the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 233 actual heating degree days (HDDs) last week, higher than the 30-year normal of 180 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Reuters polled 11 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 169 bcf to 218 bcf, with a median decrease of 199 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Dec. 30 ranged from withdrawals of 142 bcf to 290 bcf, with an average of 220 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 46 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 98 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Citi Futures

-169

Ritterbusch Associates

-192

Energy Ventures Analysis

-196

Baker & O'Brien

-197

S&P Global

-198

Price Futures Group

-199

C H Guernsey

-200

Refinitiv

-203

SMC Report

-205

Schneider Electric

-215

DTN

-218

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

