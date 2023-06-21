POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 91 bcf higher in week to June 16

Corrects Gelber & Associates estimate in the table to 88 bcf from 79 bcf. Also changes the low estimate in paragraph eight to 81 bcf from 79 bcf.

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added a bigger-than-normal 91 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week as mild weather tamped down air-conditioning demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a 76 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 86 bcf.

In the week ended June 9, utilities added 84 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended June 16 would lift stockpiles to 2.725 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 26% above the same week a year ago and about 15% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 52 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, less than the 30-year normal of 63 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 102 bcf to 81 bcf, with a median increase of 90 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 23 ranged from injections of 92 bcf to 78 bcf, with an average increase of 84 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 81 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 80 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

SMC Report

102

DTN

98

Citi Futures

98

Ritterbusch Associates

97

Baker & O'Brien

92

Schneider Electric

92

Natural Gas Intelligence

92

Refinitiv

90

Price Futures Group

89

Energy Ventures Analysis

89

Tradition Energy

88

Gelber & Associates

88

S&P Global

86

Energy Aspects

85

C H Guernsey

81

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

