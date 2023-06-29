POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 82 bcf higher in week to June 23

Repeats POLL and TABLE originally published on June 28, no changes

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added 82 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, about even with an 81 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 80 bcf.

In the week ended June 16, utilities added 95 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended June 23 would lift stockpiles to 2.811 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 25.5% above the same week a year ago and about 14.9% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 65 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, close to the 30-year normal of 70 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 89 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median increase of 81 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 30 ranged from injections of 79 bcf to 59 bcf, with an average increase of 73 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 63 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 64 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Citi Futures 89 SMC Report 86 DTN 85 C H Guernsey 85 Schneider Electric 84 Gelber & Associates 84 Refinitiv 82 Ritterbusch Associates 81 Natural Gas Intelligence 81 Energy Ventures Analysis 81 S&P Global 81 Tradition Energy 80 Baker & O'Brien 78 Price Futures Group 76 StoneX Group Inc 76 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

