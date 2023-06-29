POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 82 bcf higher in week to June 23

News & Insights

June 29, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely added 82 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage last week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, about even with an 81 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 80 bcf.

In the week ended June 16, utilities added 95 bcf of gas into storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended June 23 would lift stockpiles to 2.811 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 25.5% above the same week a year ago and about 14.9% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 65 cooling degree days (CDDs) last week, close to the 30-year normal of 70 CDDs for the period, data from Refinitiv showed.

CDDs, used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, whose estimates ranged from injections of 89 bcf to 76 bcf, with a median increase of 81 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending June 30 ranged from injections of 79 bcf to 59 bcf, with an average increase of 73 bcf.

That compares with an increase of 63 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average of 64 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

