POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 80 bcf lower in week to March 3

March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much smaller-than-normal 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as milder weather kept dampening demand for the heating fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That was smaller than the 126 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 101 bcf.

In the week ended Feb. 24, utilities pulled 81 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended March 3 would cut stockpiles to 2.034 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 32% above the same week a year ago and 22% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 135 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, which was less than the 30-year average of 156 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius) to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 17 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 61 bcf to 95 bcf, with a median decrease of 79 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 10 ranged from withdrawals of 42 bcf to 120 bcf, with an average decrease of 60 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 86 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of about 77 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

C H Guernsey

-61

Natural Gas Intelligence

-62

Schneider Electric

-69

DTN

-72

SMC Report

-75

Energy Ventures

-78

Ritterbusch Associates

-78

Citi Futures

-79

Stonex Group

-79

Price Futures Group

-80

S&P Global

-82

Refinitiv

-86

Energy Aspects

-88

Gelber & Associates

-91

Tradition Energy

-92

Baker & O'Brien

-95

Engie Insight

-95

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and David Gregorio)

((harshit.verma@thomsonreuters.com))

