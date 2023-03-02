Stocks

POLL-U.S. natural gas stockpiles seen 75 bcf lower in week to Feb. 24

March 02, 2023 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities likely pulled a much lower-than-usual 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas from storage last week as warmer than normal weather continued to dampen heating demand for the fuel, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

That was smaller than the 137 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and the five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 134 bcf.

In the week ended Feb. 17, utilities pulled 71 bcf of gas from storage. USOILN=ECI

The forecast for the week ended Feb. 24 would cut stockpiles to 2.120 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 27.5% above the same week a year ago and 19.6% above the five-year average.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

There were around 145 heating degree days (HDDs) last week, which was less than the 30-year average of 167 HDDs for the period, according to data provider Refinitiv.

HDDs, which are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Reuters polled 13 analysts, whose estimates ranged from withdrawals of 66 bcf to 84 bcf, with a median decrease of 76 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending March 3 ranged from withdrawals of 63 bcf to 83 bcf, with an average decrease of 75 bcf.

That compares with a decrease of 126 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year average decline of about 101 bcf.

Following is a list of the poll's participants. All figures are in billions of cubic feet:

Organization

Forecasts (in bcf)

Citi Futures

-66

SMC Report

-67

Gelber & Associates

-69

DTN

-71

Schneider Electric

-72

Natural Gas Intelligence

-76

Price Futures Group

-76

Stonex Group

-76

Ritterbusch Associates

-77

C H Guernsey

-78

Tradition Energy

-78

Energy Aspects

-80

Refinitiv

-84

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott DiSavino and Jan Harvey)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

